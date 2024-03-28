Kareena Kapoor Khan is gearing up for the release of Crew, directed by Rajesh Krishnan. Ahead of the film's release on March 29, Kareena took to Instagram and shared a BTS video from the sets of Crew. The photos show Bebo's fun moments with co-stars Tabu and Kriti Sanon, including her adorable kids Taimur and Jeh. She captioned the video, 'We laughed, we cried, we fought, we argued, we ate, and somewhere in between, the magic called moviemaking happened... with the best CREW ever. So grab your popcorn, switch off your phones, fasten your seatbelts, and let three badass ladies take you on your most fun flight ever.' Crew: Kareena Kapoor Khan Delights Fans With BTS Glimpses From Upcoming Movie (View Pics).

Check Out Kareena Kapoor Khan's Post:

View this post on Instagram

