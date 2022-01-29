Salman Khan’s latest music video titled “Dance With Me” is a cool number that’s sung by him. The lyrics of this track has also been penned by the superstar. The video is a compilation of some fun moments from the get-togethers that he has had with his family, friends and from other industry events too. It shows how Salman with his family, friends and fans had a great time.

Watch The Video Of The Song Dance With Me Below:

