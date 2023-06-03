Shehnaaz Gill shared a promo from the upcoming episode of Desi Vibes With Shehnaaz Gill on Instagram in which she was seen having a one-on-one conversation with her mentor Brahma Kumari Shivani. Shehnaaz talks about spiritualism, manifestation and how to handle criticism. Desi Vibes: Shehnaaz Calls Nawazuddin Siddiqui ‘Bhagwan of Acting’, Shares Pics on Insta!.

Check Out The Video Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shehnaaz Gill (@shehnaazgill)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)