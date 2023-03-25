The Maharashtra Bhushan 2021 award was presented by Devendra Fadnavis to singer Asha Bhosle at the ceremony held at Gateway of India. The Maharashtra Bhushan is a highest civilian award presented annually by the Government of Maharashtra State in India. Devendra Fadnavis Says India Will Become World Factory in the Days To Come.

View Ceremony Pics Here: And that historic moment of one of the greatest honours ever for us, of honouring the evergreen, legendary Adarneeya @ashabhosle tai with the #MaharashtraBhushan 2021 Puraskar. CM @mieknathshinde ji, Speaker @rahulnarwekar ji, Minister @SMungantiwar ji, BharatRatna @sachin_rt,… pic.twitter.com/8Q9kXL4K9x — Devendra Fadnavis (@Dev_Fadnavis) March 24, 2023

