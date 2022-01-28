Dia Mirza’s latest Instagram post is a series of pictures from her fourth month of pregnancy. It is indeed the most beautiful Flashback Friday post shared by the actress. In her post she mentioned, “From the time i first discovered i was pregnant, to every single moment since… natures force has revealed itself to me in the most magical ways.” In these pictures Dia is seen beaming with joy.

When Dia Mirza Was Fourth Months Pregnant

