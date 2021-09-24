The teaser of Mouni Roy and Jubin Nautiyal's song Dil Galti Kar Baitha Hai is out! The melody is a remix version of Nusrat Fateh Ali's iconic track of the same name. The glimpse sees Mouni-Jubin romancing each other. The song is catchy and peppy. The full video is set to release on September 25, 2021.

Watch Video:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)