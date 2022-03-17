Disha Patani took to Instagram on Thursday (March 17) and shared a video as she gave us major body and fitness goals. She can be seen doing a tough workout for her back side of the body. However, Disha is known for her fitness and workout routines. Disha Patani Flaunts Her Hot Bod in New Pictures and They Will Make You Want to Hit the Gym Today! - See Pics.

Check Out The Video Below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by disha patani (paatni) 🦋 (@dishapatani)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)