Is it Holi or Rangoli? Well, we are confused, but whatever it is, it looks fun, and we agree with Kareena Kapoor Khan. Recently, the actress shared two pictures of her Diwali preparations at home with her husband Saif Ali Khan and sons Taimur Ali Khan and Jehangir Ali Khan on Instagram. The first picture shows Kareena and her kids making Rangoli, with hubby Saif looking at the camera. The second picture shows Jeh, aka Jehangir, playing with colors. Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan Step Out For Lunch With Their Sons, Taimur and Jehangir (Watch Video).

Kareena Kapoor Khan's IG Pictures:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kareena Kapoor Khan (@kareenakapoorkhan)

