The makers of Dream Girl 2 have shared a major update on the upcoming film. Sharing a quirky new poster featuring Ayushmann Khurrana and Ananya Panday, the makers confirmed that the teaser of the film will be released today and the trailer will be launched tomorrow, August 1. This is indeed an exciting update for all movie buffs. Dream Girl 2: Ayushmann Khurrana Reveals His Inspiration Behind Crossdresser Role in Sameer Sharma’s Film.

Dream Girl 2 Teaser And Trailer

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)