Actor Ayushmann Khurrana, who is known for choosing unconventional roles and scripts, is currently gearing up for the release of his upcoming film Dream Girl 2 in which he plays the role of a cross dresser. The actor has revealed that to get the part correct, he sought inspiration from the likes of Kamal Haasan, Aamir Khan and Govinda, all of whom have at one point taken up the role of a cross-dresser. Portraying the role of a woman is no easy feat, and leading the way have been actors like Kamal Haasan in Chachi 420, Govinda in Aunty No. 1 and Aamir Khan in Baazi. Dream Girl 2 New Poster Out! Ayushmann Khurrana's Transformation Into Pooja Is Damn 'Khoobsurat'! (View Pic).

Talking about the same Ayushmann Khurra shared: “True disruptors of cinema are my cinematic inspirations and what Kamal Haasan sir did in Chachi 420, Aamir Khan sir did in Baazi and Govinda sir did in Aunty No. 1 are truly defining moments for an actor. I was mesmerised and blown away, looking at how brilliant they are to pull off playing a woman on screen. It was mind-boggling, to say the least.” He further mentioned: “So, for Dream Girl and now Dream Girl 2, I would say that they have inspired me to even attempt to pull off a character who dresses up as a woman when stuck in a situation that leads to comedy of errors." Dream Girl 2: Ayushmann Khurrana Shares First Look of Pooja in New Avatar (View Pic).

Check Out Ayushmann Khurrana's New Look in Dream Girl 2

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ayushmann Khurrana (@ayushmannk)

