Ajay Devgn, Akshaye Khanna, Tabu’s film Drishyam 2 had hit the theatres on November 18. The film has crossed Rs 150 crore mark at the box office! Its total collection stands at Rs 154.49 crore in India in its second week. Drishyam 2 Movie Review: Ajay Devgn's Vijay Salgaonkar Returns in This Brittle Remake of the Mohanlal-Starrer.

Drishyam 2 Box Office Update

#Drishyam2 is displaying strong legs at the #BO... Should hit ₹ 175 cr in *Weekend 3*, while the DOUBLE CENTURY should happen in *Week 3* [weekdays] or *Weekend 4*… [Week 2] Fri 7.87 cr, Sat 14.05 cr, Sun 17.32 cr, Mon 5.44 cr, Tue 5.15 cr. Total: ₹ 154.49 cr. #India biz. pic.twitter.com/MDFTfoYVbd — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) November 30, 2022

