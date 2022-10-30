The makers of Drishyam 2 dropped the teaser of "Saath Hum Rahein" song from the film today. Starring Ajay Devgn, Shriya Saran and others, the soothing track is sung by Jubin Nautiyal and penned by Amitabh Bhattacharya. The melody sees Ajay's Vijay Salgaonkar having a gala time with his family. The film releases in theatres on November 18. Drishyam 2 Trailer: Salgaonkars’ Past Comes Back To Haunt Them; Ajay Devgn, Akshaye Khanna, Tabu, Shriya Saran’s Film Promises a Gripping Return! (Watch Video).

Watch Video:

