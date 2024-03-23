Arbaaz Khan and Malika Arora Khan's son Arhaan is all set for his debut podcast Dum Biryani. Showing his support for Arhaan, Salman Khan took to his Instagram handle to share the trailer of the podcast. Arjun Kapoor also showed his support for his rumoured girlfriend Malaika's son by posting the podcast teaser on his Instagram story. Sharing the story, Arjun wrote, "Madness! This is definitely going to be a blast...My kinda biryani Can't wait to see it..." Katrina Kaif, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Karan Johar also reacted to the teaser on their Instagram story. The podcast will be limited to six episodes and will explore the lives of Arhaan Khan, Dev Raiyani and Arush Verma. The teaser also featured Arbaaz Khan, Malaika Arora, Sohail Khan, and Orry. Dumb Biryani: Salman Khan's Nephew Arhaan Khan Teams Up With His Two Buddies for Podcast (Watch Promo Video).

