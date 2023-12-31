Shah Rukh Khan's latest release, Dunki, continues its box office reign, having crossed Rs 340 crore worldwide in just nine days! Soaring past initial mixed reviews, this Rajkumar Hirani-directorial is now setting its sights on surpassing Rs 350 crore by December 31. Alongside the dynamic duo of Khan and Taapsee Pannu, the film also boasts a stellar supporting cast which includes Vicky Kaushal, Boman Irani, Vikram Kochhar and Anil Grover. Dunki Movie Review: Shah Rukh Khan-Rajkumar Hirani Collaboration is Charming in Places; Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal Shine! (LatestLY Exclusive).

Dunki Box Office Worldwide:

This is your love... working its magic at the Box Office! 💫🎉 Book your tickets right away!https://t.co/DIjTgPqdOa Watch #Dunki - In Cinemas Now! pic.twitter.com/5YT0pBBlbA — Red Chillies Entertainment (@RedChilliesEnt) December 30, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)