Shah Rukh Khan's highly anticipated film Dunki finally hit theaters today, sending his fans into a frenzy. Visuals from the iconic Mumbai theatre Gaiety Galaxy show hordes of excited SRKians arriving for the first day, first show screenings (FDFS) and celebrating the occasion. The historic cinema even held the very first screening of Rajkumar Hirani's directorial venture at the early hour of 5:55 AM IST. Take a look at the electrifying scene outside the theatre below. Dunki Trailer: Did 'Drop 4' From Shah Rukh Khan-Starrer SPOIL Vicky Kaushal's Character's Death? Netizens are Making This Tragic Prediction!

Dunki FDFS at Gaiety Galaxy:

#WATCH | Maharashtra: Shah Rukh Khan fans gather at Gaiety Galaxy theatre in Mumbai to celebrate the release of 'Dunki'. pic.twitter.com/NKpfsbgGgA — ANI (@ANI) December 21, 2023

