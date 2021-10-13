Today (October 13) marks the eighth day of the auspicious occasion of Navratri 2021 also called Ashtami. On this very special day, Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma shared a playful glimpse of her daughter on social media. In the click, the mother can be seen smiling broadly and having a fun time with her tiny tot. Indeed, a beautiful photo. We wonder if Virat Kohli clicked this one!

Anushka Sharma and Vamika:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by AnushkaSharma1588 (@anushkasharma)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)