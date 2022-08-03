Mohit Suri’s recently released psychological action thriller Ek Villain Returns would soon be hitting Rs 50 crore mark worldwide. The film starring Arjun Kapoor, John Abraham, Disha Patani and Tara Sutaria in the lead stands at a total of Rs 45.1 crore worldwide. Ek Villain Returns Box Office Collection Day 4: John Abraham, Disha Patani, Arjun Kapoor, Tara Sutaria’s Film Mints a Total of Rs 26.56 Crore!

Ek Villain Returns Box Office Collection Worldwide

The audience continues to shower their love for the Villains at the box office! The movie stands at an overall collection of 45.1 CR worldwide.#EkVillainReturns in cinemas now. Book your tickets here: https://t.co/IeugLBvFQW@TheJohnAbraham @arjunk26 @DishPatani @TaraSutaria pic.twitter.com/imNkBHJobI — T-Series (@TSeries) August 3, 2022

