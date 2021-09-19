On Sunday (September 19), Emraan Hashmi took to Instagram to share a video, wherein he can be seen sweating it out in the gym. The 42-year-old will be essaying the role of a Pakistani agent in what is touted to be an out-nout entertainer. In fact, Salman Khan wants Hasmi's villainous character to be equally strong and dynamic to make the plot look interesting and engaging.

Check Out The Video Below:

View this post on Instagram

