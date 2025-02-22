Preity Zinta gave a fitting response to a fan who claimed that Punjab Kings used the help of 'Grok AI' to figure out the idea of signing Yuzvendra Chahal at the IPL 2025 auction. Grok is a chatbot powered by Artificial Intelligence (AI) developed by X owner Elon Musk's company 'xAI'. The Punjab Kings co-owner and actress had shared an update on 'X' where she shared having a 'fun conversation' with Grok3 and among other reactions, a fan suggested she use the AI chatbot and make decisions for Punjab Kings for the next IPL auction. The actress responded, "What makes you think we didn’t use it already?" and another fan, with the username, "AllElseIs_Taken" commented, "That explains Chahal for 18 crore." Preity Zinta then responded, "Since you are not paying you shouldn’t be complaining sorry couldn’t resist." IPL 2025 Schedule Announced: KKR to Face RCB in Opening Match on March 22, Get Indian Premier League Season 18 Fixtures, Complete Time Table with Match Timings in IST and Venue Details.

Preity Zinta Gives Epic Response to Fan

Since you are not paying you shouldn’t be complaining 😉 sorry couldn’t resist — Preity G Zinta (@realpreityzinta) February 21, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)