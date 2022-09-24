Falguni Pathak and her fans are angry at Neha Kakkar for remaking "Maine Payal Hai Chhankai" and they definitely have not tried to hide it. The back and forth has been going on for some time now and while Falguni said she even wishes she could sue Neha but cannot since she doesn't have the rights, there is one hilarious thing that came out of this, or rather many. The memes of course, because no feud is complete without memes. Check them out below. Is Neha Kakkar’s ‘Happy and Successful’ Post a Cryptic Dig at Falguni Pathak’s Angry Insta Reels?

Cheater

No one Falguni posting about Neha Kakkar on her insta stories : pic.twitter.com/ABaVw1EFNH — SwatKat💃 (@swatic12) September 24, 2022

True Dat

Neha Kakkar after seeing Instagram story of falguni pathak pic.twitter.com/CJLtbNMpNL — ★ ℝ𝕀𝕊ℍ𝕀 ★ (@rishi_021) September 24, 2022

Another Classic

. Falguni Pathak re-sharing stories regarding how Neha Kakkar ruined her song be like... . pic.twitter.com/DyixN4LcDG — Anand (@memes_by_anand) September 24, 2022

Uh Oh

Falguni Pathak when Neha Kakkar walks in pic.twitter.com/gylLa3bYcK — Shaurya (@shaurya_yaar_) September 24, 2022

What Is This Behaviour Neha?

Falguni Pathak vs Neha Kakkar pic.twitter.com/qgyPDjLRd6 — Shibhhuu (@shibhhuu) September 24, 2022

Oof

Falguni Pathak : "Mere Gaano ko haath mat lagana" Neha Kakkar : pic.twitter.com/zV33ETv9tZ — Arnav Parashar (@memedhaari) September 24, 2022

