Falguni Pathak reshared posts on her Insta story in which fans are bashing Neha Kakkar for remake of the former’s iconic song “Maine Payal Hai Chhankai” that she titled as “O Sajna” in the new version. And now looks like Neha has taken a cryptic dig at Falguni with a post on her Insta story. She mentioned, “And for those who’re sooo unhappy seeing me HAPPY and SUCCESSFUL. I feel sorry for them.” Falguni Pathak Shares Fan Reels Bashing Neha Kakkar’s Version of ‘Maine Payal Hai Chhankai’ and Dandiya Queen is Confirmed No-Fan of the Remake!

Neha Kakkar’s Post

Neha Kakkar (Photo Credits: Instagram)

