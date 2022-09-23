Falguni Pathak is clearly not a fan of Neha Kakkar's remake of her iconic song ‘Maine Payal Hai Chhankai’ and the singer has shared a fan's reel that bashes Neha's version of the song. Falguni Pathak Releases New Navratri Track Called ‘Vasaladi’ Ahead of Sharad Navratri 2022; View Tweet.

Falguni Pathak - Maine Payal Hai Chhankai

Neha Kakkar's Version

