Ever since Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar made their relationship official, the couple has been painting the town red with their love story. The latter recently got her beau’s name inked on her neck, dedicating the tattoo to him on the occasion of her birthday. Farhan has shared a loved up picture posing with his ladylove and captioned it as ‘December duo’. To this Shibani commented saying, ‘was thinking maybe a little longer than December’. Farhan and Shibani is definitely setting major couple goals with their romantic saga.

Farhan Akhtar With Girlfriend Shibani Dandekar

