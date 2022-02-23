Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar tied the knot on February 19 and it was attended by the couple’s family members and close friends. Farhan has shared some of the precious moments from their wedding ceremony and they are breathtakingly beautiful. These pictures are enough to prove that Farhan and Shibani’s intimate marriage ceremony was a dreamy affair.

Farhan Akhtar And Shibani Dandekar’s Wedding Pics

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Farhan Akhtar (@faroutakhtar)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)