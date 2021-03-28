The moment is finally here as the winners from 66th Filmfare Awards 2021 are finally out. Right from the late Irrfan Khan getting honoured posthumously to Tanhaji sweeping major awards to Taapsee Pannu winning Best Actress award, the winners have been diverse and most of them well-deserving. The 66th edition of the Filmfare Awards will air on Colors TV on April 11 at noon.

Lifetime Achievement Award: Irrfan

Best Film: Thappad

Best Film (Critics): Eeb Allay Ooo!

Best Director: Om Raut (Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior)

Best Actor in a Leading Role (Male): Irrfan (Angrezi Medium)

Best Actor (Critics): Amitabh Bachchan (Gulabo Sitabo)

Best Actor in a Leading Role (Female): Taapsee Pannu (Thappad)

Best Actress (Critics): Tillotama Shome (Sir)

Best Actor in a Supporting Role (Male): Saif Ali Khan (Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior)

Best Actor in a Supporting Actor Role (Female): Farrokh Jaffar (Gulabo Sitabo)

Best Story: Anubhav Sinha and Mrunmayee Lagoo Waikul (Thappad)

Best Screenplay: Rohena Gera (Sir)

Best Dialogue: Juhi Chaturvedi (Gulabo Sitabo)

Best Debut Director: Rajesh Krishnan (Lootcase)

Best Debut Female: Alaya F (Jawaani Jaaneman)

Best Playback Singer (Female) - Asees Kaur (Malang)

Best Playback Singer (Male) - Raghav Chaitanya ("Ek Tukda" - Dhoop)

Best Lyrics: Gulzar (“Chhappak” -Chhappak)

Best Music Album - Pritam (Ludo)

