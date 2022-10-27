Freddy, starring Kartik Aaryan and Alaya F, is all set to take the digital route. It is confirmed that Freddy will skip theatrical and premiere directly on Disney+ Hotstar. The premiere date of Shashanka Ghosh’s directorial is yet to be announced. Freddy: Kartik Aaryan Shares a Monochrome Picture Before Saying a ‘Tough Goodbye’ to His Film!

Freddy On Hotstar

