Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s film Gangubai Kathiawadi, starring Alia Bhatt as the leading lady, has seen a better collection on the second day of its release. It managed to mint Rs 13.32 crore and with that the total collection of the film stands at Rs 23.82 crore.

Gangubai Kathiawadi Box Office Update

#GangubaiKathiawadi biz will get a boost on #MahaShivratri [Tue; Day 5] and if it stays strong on Day 6 and 7, expect a big, fat total in *Week 1*… This, despite 50% occupancy in #Maharashtra, where it’s performing best. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) February 27, 2022

