Alia Bhatt’s Gangubai Kathiawadi from Sanjay Leela Bhansali is already getting praises from the critics and the makers have dropped a new trailer with some positive reviews featuring in this trailer. Alia Bhatt as Gangubai delivering some powerful dialogues is not to be missed.

Gangubai Kathiawadi Special Trailer

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)