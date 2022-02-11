Gehraiyaan, the much-awaited movie that looks beneath the surface of complex modern relationships, adulting, letting go and taking control of ones' life path, is finally. The film stars Deepika Padukone, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Ananya Panday and Dhairya Karwa in the lead along with Naseeruddin Shah and Rajat Kapur in pivotal roles.

The film has been in talks for quite a long time with people anticipating what the film will look like. With the film now being out, Twitter is abuzz with love for the film. People are impressed by the film and have showered love for the team of Gehraiyaan.

Again learnt a lesson, never ever comment on a film without watching it fully, geharaiyaaan is nothing like what i thought of it initially..! #Gehraiyaan Finest bollywood work in recent times.. Deepika padukone has an award incoming...! Director has again done it..! 4/5 pic.twitter.com/BXixXPezNv — Tonygaaadu (@tonygaaadu) February 10, 2022

Deepika Padukone as Alisha - A deeply affecting and emotionally moving performance. She's sublime, & the impression she left on me is unexplainable. Especially, she has pulled the most complex last 30 minutes faultlessly. More power to the actor in you, DP.#Gehraiyaan pic.twitter.com/MsrzQqUcTL — Chayy (@illusionistChay) February 10, 2022

#Gehraiyaan Just finished watching one of the finest film blend of all emotions & fantastic story line on relationships...Impeccable performance by #DeepikaPadukone ❣️MUST WATCH!!! pic.twitter.com/8o3D7id6p8 — Rajiv Sharma (@onemanarmyrajiv) February 10, 2022

Me getting into the last 1 hour of #Gehraiyaan pic.twitter.com/lYfS1BxOKr — Shelly ✨🍓/Mikasa Simp Era (@shellyneedswine) February 10, 2022

last 30 minutes give her the fucking oscar!!!! #gehraiyaan — aks (@heertohbadisad_) February 10, 2022

Y'all, #Gehraiyaan is SO FKN BRILLIANT & you r not ready for what u are getting into. Its complex, intense & really that deep & SO MUCH MORE. Its all dark so dont expect anything light except the promo materials u saw. The leads were brilliant & Deepika really said, PIKU WHO♥️? pic.twitter.com/Wx1XxBQ4QU — Venba (@paapabutterfly) February 10, 2022

Got done watching #Gehraiyaan, man what a ride. Starts out slow, but rewards all of the patience at the end. Feelings, relationships, this movie gets it. Deepika the actor is back, what a poised performance from her. Ananya was great and so were Sid and Dhairya. Naseer sahab 🛐 — 𝙋𝙞𝙮𝙪𝙨𝙝 (@piyushizhere14) February 10, 2022

