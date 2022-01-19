The makers of Gehraiyaan have confirmed that the trailer of Deepika Padukone, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Ananya Panday, Dhairya Karwa-starrer will be out on January 20. The makers of the upcoming relationship drama have released audio motion posters to make announcement on the same.

Update On Gehraiyaan Trailer

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)