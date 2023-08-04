Bollywood star Govinda has denied posting video on X about the Haryana violence. On August 3, he shared a video on Instagram saying that his X account was hacked. He also said that he would be filing a complaint with the cybercrime cell. The now-deleted controversial post in question condemned the violence in Haryana. It read, "What have we come down to? Shame on the people who call themselves Hindus and do such things. Aman aur shanti banaye, hum democracy hai, autocracy nahi!" SC on Haryana Violence: Supreme Court Directs Authorities To Ensure No Hate Speeches, Violence Take Place In VHP-Bajrang Dal Rallies In Delhi-NCR.

Govinda's X Account Hacked:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Govinda (@govinda_herono1)

