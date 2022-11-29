The makers of Vicky Kaushal and Kiara Advani-starrer Govinda Naam Mera have dropped teaser of a new song from the film and it's hot. Titled "Bana Sharabi", the track sees the leads who play husband-wife in the movie serving pure romance. The love melody is sung by Jubin Nautiyal. Govinda Naam Mera Song Bijli: Vicky Kaushal–Kiara Advani Show Off Their Energetic Dance Moves and Sizzling Chemistry in This Electrifying Number (Watch Video).

Watch "Bana Sharabi" Song:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)