Pulkit Samrat and Kriti Kharbanda are set to marry in Delhi NCR's ITC Grand Bharat on March 15. Groom-to-be Pulkit was recently spotted leaving for his haldi ceremony, dressed in a yellow and white kurta paired with white pyjama pants. The actor happily greeted paps as he sat inside his car. Pulkit Samrat and Kriti Kharbanda’s House Is Beautifully Lit Up With Lights Ahead of Their Delhi Wedding (Watch Video).

Pulkit Samrat Leaves For His Haldi Ceremony

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)