Dharmesh Parmar, aka MC Tod Fod, is no more. He was 24. The deceased was an hip-hop artist associated with the multilingual group Swadesi and was also a popular Mumbai street rapper. FYI, he was also one of the artists on the soundtrack of Bollywood film Gully Boy. May his soul RIP.

Dharmesh Parmar Dies:

