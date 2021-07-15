After entertaining the fans with a thrilling trailer, the makers of Ajay Devgn starter Bhuj: The Pride Of India are all set to treat them with a new love anthem. Titled, "Hanjugam", the song will be out on July 19.

Check Out The Poster Of The Song Below:

Fall in love all over again with the new love anthem, Hanjugam. Song out on 19th July.#BhujThePrideOfIndia releasing on 13th August only on @DisneyplusHSVIP #DisneyPlusHotstarMultiplex@duttsanjay #SonakshiSinha pic.twitter.com/yG2E0em4Ul — Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) July 15, 2021

