Hansal Mehta showed his distaste towards an advertorial featuring Indian cricketer, Rishabh Pant. The filmmaker slammed the ad which sees Pant trying his best at classical singing while mocking the art form. Mehta has also demanded to pull down the video. Rishabh Pant Gets Apology From Urvashi Rautela, Bollywood Actress Says ‘Sorry’ to Indian Cricket Star in Viral Video!

Hansal Mehta Slams an Ad:

This is a disgusting and disrespectful commercial. Pimp yourself but not at the cost of ridiculing art and it’s rich traditions. I demand that @Dream11 pulls this down. pic.twitter.com/a9KIs23heL — Hansal Mehta (@mehtahansal) December 10, 2022

