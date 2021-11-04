It is the favourite time of the year and all have geared up to celebrate this auspicious festival, Diwali. From celebs to commoners, all are busy celebrating the festival with their loved ones. B-town celebs have shared heartfelt posts for their fans on the occasion of Diwali across social media platforms. They have wished for their fans love, light and happiness. Amitabh Bachchan, Malaika Arora, Farhan Akhtar and many others have shared festive greetings for their fans and it’s a must see.

Amitabh Bachchan

T 4085 - दीपावली की अनेक अनेक शुभकामनाएँ 🙏🚩🚩🚩 मंगलम मंगलम मंगलम 🚩🚩🚩 to the several that have sent wishes on this auspicious day, my gratitude and grace .. it shall be impossible to respond individually to all, so kindly take this as my thankful response .. 🙏🙏🙏 pic.twitter.com/P3GPOSP8AS — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) November 4, 2021

Farhan Akhtar

Happy Diwali to you and all your loved ones. 😊🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/cXm1yuRFYd — Farhan Akhtar (@FarOutAkhtar) November 4, 2021

Priyanka Chopra Jonas

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Priyanka Chopra Jonas (@priyankachopra)

Janhavi Kapoor

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Janhvi Kapoor (@janhvikapoor)

Malaika Arora

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Malaika Arora (@malaikaaroraofficial)

Vicky Kaushal

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vicky Kaushal (@vickykaushal09)

Amit Trivedi

Armaan Malik

I hope the light brings you hope, healing and a lot of happiness! ✨ Wishing my Twitter fam a very #HappyDiwali pic.twitter.com/wUVL0p1q19 — ARMAAN MALIK (@ArmaanMalik22) November 4, 2021

Esha Gupta

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Esha Gupta (@egupta)

Urvashi Rautela

View this post on Instagram A post shared by URVASHI RAUTELA 🇮🇳Actor🇮🇳 (@urvashirautela)

Shilpa Shetty Kundra

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shilpa Shetty Kundra (@theshilpashetty)

Jennifer Winget

Happy Diwali my lovelies. Wishing you and yours a lot of warmth this diwali. Love & light always! 🪔💕 — Jennifer Winget (@jenwinget) November 4, 2021

Neil Nitin Mukesh

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Neil Nitin Mukesh (@neilnitinmukesh)

