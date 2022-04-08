A new picture of Shah Rukh Khan has surfaced online in which the actor’s face is covered with a cloth and he can be seen driving an ambulance. Fans started to speculate that he has started to shoot for Atlee’s upcoming project.

Shah Rukh Khan’s Viral Pic

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Filmfare (@filmfare)

King Khan

SRK - Atlee

Fans Are Thrilled

Shah Rukh Khan Latest leak from the sets of #LION Atlee Anna Mass 💥💥 #Lion on the Way 🌝 pic.twitter.com/tLrKhbHKlo — 💥ᎡϴᎽᎪᏞ ҒᏆᎡᎠϴႮՏ 🚩 (@chalte_chalte1) April 7, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)