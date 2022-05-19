Alia Bhatt took to Instagram on May 19 and updated her fans that she's heading for the shooting of her first Hollywood film, Heart Of Stone with Gal Gadot and Jamie Dornan. The Bollywood actress shared a selfie of hers with a caption that reads, "Feel like a newcomer all over again - sooooo nervous." Heart Of Stone: Alia Bhatt Confirms About Her Hollywood Debut On International Women’s Day, Netizens Say ‘This Is Huge’.

Alia Bhatt:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alia Bhatt 🤍☀️ (@aliaabhatt)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)