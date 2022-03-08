It is indeed one of the best news on the occasion of International Women’s Day, Alia Bhatt making her Hollywood debut! Netflix announced ‘Alia Bhatt will star alongside Gal Gadot and Jamie Dornan in their new movie Heart of Stone!’ The Bollywood actress shared it on her social media handles and confirmed about the same. Saying ‘This is huge’ fans have been congratulating her and extending her the best wishes. Heart Of Stone: Alia Bhatt To Make Her Hollywood Debut With Netflix’s Spy Thriller Featuring Gal Gadot.

Alia Bhatt In Netflix’s Heart Of Stone

