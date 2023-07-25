Jasleen Royal and Dulquer Salmaan have teamed up to deliver a soulful ballad titled "Heeriye", accompanied by the mesmerizing voice of Arijit Singh. The song's heartfelt lyrics and enchanting melody create a captivating experience that is sure to stir emotions and make listeners fall in love. The music video, filled with beautiful visuals, enhances the romantic essence of the song. Fans and music enthusiasts can't help but be spellbound by the magical chemistry between Jasleen Royal and Dulquer Salmaan, perfectly complemented by Arijit Singh's melodious rendition. 'Heeriye' Song: Jasleen Royal Calls It Her 'Passion Project', Claims She Crafted It From Scratch.