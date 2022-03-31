Heropanti 2 second song 'Jalwanuma' teaser is out! The soulful and melodious track sees Tiger Shroff, Tara Sutaria showing some stunning yet deep moves. 'Jalwanuma' is composed, arranged and produced by A. R. Rahman and crooned by Pooja Tiwari and Javed Ali, whereas lyrics are penned by Mehboob. The full song will be released on April 1. Heropanti 2 To Release In Cinemas This Eid! Tiger Shroff’s Film To Hit Theatres On April 29.

Check Out The Teaser Below:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)