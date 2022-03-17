If Tiger Shroff is starring in a film, its already known to the fans that there will be a lot of good action in the film. The Heropanti 2 trailer, without a surprise is exactly that. Tiger is back in action as he takes down the evil mind - Nawazuddin Siddiqui is the trailer of the film. The two look super good in their respective roles of the hero and the villain. The story revolves around Tiger's Babloo trying to stop the mastermind of cybercrime - Laila. Tara Sutaria will be seen romancing Tiger for the second time and is a treat to watch in the trailer.

Take A Look At The Video Below:

