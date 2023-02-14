Recently in #AskSrk Session someone asked Shah Rukh khan about his meeting with Sharon Stone and how the Hollywood star was starstruck. Shah Rukh answered in a simple way, said that he is one of her biggest fan and calls her 'the most gorgeous and intelligent woman'. However, the video left social media into a tizzy with Stone's priceless reaction after seeing Shah Rukh Khan seating just beside her at the Red Sea International Film Festival in Jeddah. Dream Girl 2 Teaser: Shah Rukh Khan Finds Ayushmann Khurrana's Film 'Interesting' And Wish Him All The Best During #AskSRK Session!.

Check The Tweet:

Sharon may not know but I am her biggest fan. She is the most gorgeous and intelligent woman!!! https://t.co/QZV1Tdfy2d — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) February 14, 2023

