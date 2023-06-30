Housefull 5 has been announced! The makers have shared update on the biggest comedy franchise. The film will see Akshay Kumar and Riteish Deshmukh’s return with this Tarun Mansukhani directorial. Produced by Sajid Nadiadwala under the banner of Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment, Housefull 5 will release in theatres on Diwali 2024. Housefull 5: Arjun Kapoor Confirms Fifth Installment of Akshay Kumar Starrer in Latest Tweet.

Housefull 5 Release Date

