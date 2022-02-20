It was yesterday (February 19), when Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar got married at a farmhouse in Khandala. Many pictures and videos from the couple's D-day took the internet by storm. However, the latest find by us while scrolling the web is pure gold. As in the clip, we see buddies Farhan-Hrithik dancing to the melody of "Senorita" from their film Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara (ZNMD). Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar Dance to ‘Dil Chahta Hai’ Tunes on Their Wedding Day (Watch Viral Video).

Watch Viral Video:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Instant Bollywood (@instantbollywood)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)