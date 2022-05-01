Hrithik Roshan has mourned the demise of 90s pop sensation Tarsame Singh Saini aka Taz of Stereo Nation. The Bollywood superstar took to the micro-blogging site today (M ay 1) and remembered how the deceased added his soulful voice to "It's Magic" song from his hit film Koi Mil Gaya. Taz Aka Tarsame Singh Saini, Lead Singer of the Pop Band Stereo Nation, Dies at 54.

Hrithik Roshan Mourns Taz's Death:

Taz added the magic, in 'It's magic' from Koi Mil Gaya with his soulful voice. Prayers and strength to his family. You will be missed. RIP 🙏🏻 — Hrithik Roshan (@iHrithik) May 1, 2022

Here's The Song:

