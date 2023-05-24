Actor Hrithik Roshan, on Wednesday, penned down an adorable birthday wish for his 'Chacha' (father's brother) Rajesh Roshan. Taking to Instagram, Hrithik shared a string of throwback pictures which he captioned, "His biggest fan is me. My chacha is my whole childhood. The rhythm in me comes from him. Thank you chacha for enriching my life with your magic, and thank you for the innumerable musical instruments you brought into my life every birthday. Watching you create melodies will always remain my all-time favorite memory." Hrithik Roshan Breaks the Internet As He Shows Off His Chiselled and Ripped Body (View Pic).

