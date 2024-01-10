Actor Karan Singh Grover has wished his Fighter co-star Hrithik Roshan on his special day. Hrithik celebrates his 50th birthday today, and several B-town stars have taken to their social media handles to wish the charismatic actor on his birthday. Karan Singh Grover has taken to his Instagram account and shared a video of the Fighter actor wishing him a happy birthday. Karan shared a BTS video of Hrithik from the sets of their upcoming movie Fighter, which also stars Deepika Padukone, Anil Kapoor and Akshay Oberoi in leading roles. He captioned the post, "He lights up the screen, everytime! The sky is not the limit for his style, charisma and dashing presence. Happy Birthday Patty, #Hrithik Roshan. Siddharth Anand's Fighter releases on January 25, 2024. Hrithik Roshan Turns 50! Saba Azad Locks Lips With Birthday Boy in Romantic Video, Wishes the Fighter Star on His Special Day (Watch Video).

Check Out Karan Singh Grover’s Birthday Wish for Hrithik Here:

