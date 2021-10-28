The makers of Hum Do Hamare Do have dropped a soothing melody from the film titled Mauj-E-Karam. Starring Rajkummar Rao, Kriti Sanon, Paresh Rawal, and Ratna Pathak Shah, the track gives you quite a family vibe. The song basically showcases the bond and trust between the people/family which is endearing. Not to miss, Rajkummar and Kriti's chemistry which is refreshing and sweet. The film is all set to premiere on October 29 only on the Disney+ Hotstar.

Watch Video:

